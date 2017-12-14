From idea conception to completed collection - FashionCapital guides you through every step of the garment process to create a brand that is ethical, sustainable and competitively made in the UK.

WANT TO BE A MEMBER?


Get access to exclusive content and workshops.

LEARN MORE

UPCOMING EVENTS

Essential Workshops - 10 steps to running your label successfully

BOOK NOW

SAMPLING & PRODUCTION

Are you looking for ethical UK production?

LEARN MORE

LOOKING FOR RETAIL SPACE?

For those much needed sales for both B-B and B-C sales. Support is provided in both retail and etail selling platforms with guidance on all areas such as the 7Ps, SWOT analysis and includes hard-hitting viral and marketing support for SEO.

LEARN MORE

Fashion Technology Academy

The first apparel manufacturing training academy in the country to operate alongside a live Factory and Fashion Studio ensuring that students gain exposure to real ‘Best of British’ manufacturing skills whilst training for their accredited qualifications.

FC Fabric Studio

FC Fabric Studio the one stop shop for the latest fabric trends at wholesale prices

TESTIMONIALS


“The membership has allowed me to get access to workshops, fabrics, use of their studio and much more so I would definitely recommend it.”

Roxanne

READ MORE

“FashionCapital is the bible for new fashion start-up businesses”

June Sarpong M.B.E, CEO LDNY

READ MORE

“FashionCapital is the only site I know that has so much information on that’s there to genuinely help new designers to succeed”

Caren Downie, Former Tophsop Buying Director

READ MORE

“Always thoroughly impressed by the dedication and professionalism of the team there.”

Anna Dowd, Freelance Fashion Stylist and Producer

READ MORE

“FashionCapital.co.uk does a sterling job of facilitating the fashion industry by offering high quality garment production and much needed resources.”

Hettie

READ MORE

“The friendly and professional FashionCapital team have been very accommodating and easy to work with. The location of the factory allows to deal with arising hitches immediately and easily to ensure the quality of the products.”

Eine

READ MORE

“Fashion Enter have been consistent and reliable and we really value this. We have experienced many challenges along the way and it’s been a huge learning curve!” 

Tallulah and Hope

READ MORE

“I am so impressed with FashionCapital’s commitment to the ongoing development of their employees they are fully invested in further education training and work experience opportunities for all their staff.”

Caroline White – SukiShufu

READ MORE

JOIN NOW

Get access to exclusive content, discounts and masterclasses.


JOIN TODAY